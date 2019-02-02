Baby Recovered Safe After Being Taken, Along With SUV, in Marina del Rey

Super Bowl Party Tips From Jessica Holmes

Posted 5:00 PM, February 2, 2019, by

Make your Super Bowl party easy on yourself, Jessica Holmes suggests. Here are some tips:

  • Get some fabric from the fabric store to make a quick runner.
  • Purchase cute football-themed signs from a party store.
  • With the food, quick appetizers that can be enjoyed in a couple of bites are best – nothing too heavy. Here are some Jessica likes:
  • Important: you cannot have a Super Bowl party without French onion dip.
  • Super Bowl Sunday doesn't have to be just about beer. Here's an idea: Create an area where your party attendees can make their own cocktail. This year, Jessica suggests making a tequila cocktail with grapefruit juice, a squeeze of lime, a slice of orange and, for those who like it spicy, sliced jalapeños.