Super Bowl Party Tips From Jessica Holmes

Make your Super Bowl party easy on yourself, Jessica Holmes suggests. Here are some tips:
- Get some fabric from the fabric store to make a quick runner.
- Purchase cute football-themed signs from a party store.
- With the food, quick appetizers that can be enjoyed in a couple of bites are best – nothing too heavy. Here are some Jessica likes:
- Important: you cannot have a Super Bowl party without French onion dip.
- Super Bowl Sunday doesn't have to be just about beer. Here's an idea: Create an area where your party attendees can make their own cocktail. This year, Jessica suggests making a tequila cocktail with grapefruit juice, a squeeze of lime, a slice of orange and, for those who like it spicy, sliced jalapeños.