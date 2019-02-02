Ventura County Search and Rescue Team Member Killed in Severe Crash on 5 Freeway; Several Others Injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A volunteer with the Ventura County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team was killed in a severe crash on the northbound 5 Freeway near Pyramid Lake, and several other people were injured.

The crash happened around 7:35 a.m. Saturday when a vehicle with one person inside overturned on the 5 Freeway a few miles south of Smokey Bear Road. The Search and Rescue team was in the area for training and stopped to assist the scene, along with California Highway Patrol.

During this stop, a minivan with a family on board lost control and slammed into crash scene about 30 minutes later.

One member of the Ventura County Search and Rescue team was killed, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department said, and several other people were injured. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Cpt. Tony Imbrenda with Los Angeles County Fire Department said another Ventura County Search and Rescue team member was critically injured. A Los Angeles County firefighter was also hospitalized with unknown injuries.

A total of nine people were taken to local hospitals.

"What we want to get out to the public here is when we're in inclement weather like this, serious weather conditions, it's critical that when people drive by accident scenes on the side of the freeway, that they slow down," Imbrenda said. "We have a situation here that could've been prevented."