Small Plane Crashes Into Backyard in Yorba Linda, Setting Homes on Fire

A small aircraft crashed into the backyard of a home in Yorba Linda on Sunday afternoon, setting at least two houses on fire.

The Cessna 414A had just departed the Fullerton Municipal Airport when the incident happened under unknown circumstances, Allen Kenitzer of the Federal Aviation Administration told KTLA.

“Local authorities say there are injuries on the ground,” Kenitzer said. “The number of people on board the aircraft is not presently known.”

Video from the area of Crestknoll Drive and Glendale Drive just before 3 p.m. shows one residence destroyed by flames.

The Orange County Fire Authority said crews were responding to two homes.

Twitter user Joshua Nelson posted a video of what appears to be burning plane parts on the street just after 2 p.m.

