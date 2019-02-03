× Rains to Diminish Across SoCal, but Risk of Mudflows and Floods Continues

Intense rainstorms that caused flooding and at least one death in Southern California over the weekend are expected to diminish Sunday, with mild precipitation lingering into Tuesday.

“The worst has already happened,” said Kristen Stewart, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

A weaker storm system bringing light rain will move across Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties until early in the week, according to the weather service. The storm is also expected to dump rain and up to 16 inches of snow in mountainous areas, which could impact the stretch of Interstate 5 known as the Grapevine.

Gusty winds moving south to southwest at up to 45 mph will continue through Tuesday night, according to the NWS, which has issued a winter storm warning for the area.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.