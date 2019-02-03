Breaking: Crews Responding to Fire in Yorba Linda Following Reports of Small Plane Crash

Rapper 21 Savage Arrested in ICE Sting in Atlanta

February 3, 2019
21 Savage attends the CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund 15th Anniversary Event at Brooklyn Navy Yard on Nove. 5, 2018. (Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Authorities in Atlanta say Grammy-nominated rapper 21 Savage is in federal immigration custody.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Bryan Cox says the artist, whose given name is Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested in a targeted operation early Sunday in the Atlanta area.

Cox says Abraham-Joseph is a British citizen who entered the U.S. legally in July 2005 but overstayed his visa, which expired in July 2006. Cox said Abraham-Joseph was convicted on felony drug charges in Georgia in October 2014.

Cox says Abraham-Joseph has been placed in deportation proceedings in federal immigration court.

Abraham-Joseph is nominated for two awards at next week’s Grammys, including record of the year for “Rockstar” alongside Post Malone.

A representative for Abraham-Joseph did not respond to an email seeking comment.