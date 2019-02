Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Road crews are working to clean up roadways around Malibu after the weekend's heavy rainfall caused significant mud and debris flows.

Although the rain is continuing to fall Sunday, the heaviest rain in this weather system is expected to be over.

Parts of the Pacific Coast Highway were shut down Saturday, but crews had already made progress Sunday morning.

Lauren Lyster reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 3, 2019.