Search Underway for Inmate Who Escaped Castaic Detention Facility

Authorities sought the public’s help in their search for an inmate who escaped a detention center in Castaic on Sunday.

David Luis Bustamonte, 43, could not be found during a morning inmate count at the Pitchess Detention Center’s south facility, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

Officials said they immediately placed the facility on lockdown. At around 12:40 p.m., the agency tweeted that visitation at the center has been closed.

“We are utilizing many resources, including scent dogs, to search the facility and locate the suspect as quickly as possible,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The agency described Bustamonte as 5 foot 6 tall man about 155 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

Officials provided no further information.

Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s Department at 562-946-7893 or call 911. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.