Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, February 3rd, 2019

Happy Sunday! Okay! It's raining! No problem! There are all kinds of interesting indoor activities on the Sunday "Gayle on the Go!" list -- AND SOME OF THE EVENTS ON THIS LIST ARE...FREE!!!
Take a look! Enjoy! Stay dry!
-0-0-0-
SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”
The Annual Museums Free For All Day
Various Locations
http://www.socalmuseums.org/free-for-all
-0-
SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”
Free!
Los Angeles Freedom Rally, 1963
California African American Museum
600 State Drive, Exposition Park
Los Angeles
caamuseum.org
-0-
SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”
Free Today, Sunday!
Valley Relics Museum
7900 Balboa Boulevard
Van Nuys
818 616 4083
http://www.valleyrelicsmuseum.org
-0-
SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”
Reserve Free Tickets!
Ai Weiwei: Life Cycle
Marciano Art Foundation
4357 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
Marcianoartfoundation.org
-0-
SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”
Reserve Free Tickets!
Yayoi Kusama: With All My Love For The Tulips, I Pray Forever, 2011
Marciano Art Foundation
4357 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
Marcianoartfoundation.org
-0-
SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”
Family Art Day
University Art Museum
Cal State Long Beach
1250 Bellflower Boulevard
Long Beach
http://www.eventbrite.com
-0-
SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”
PhotoLA
Barker Hangar
Santa Monica
http://www.photola.com
-0-
SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”
Circus Vargas
877 GOTFUN-1
http://www.circusvargas.com
-0-
SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”
Black History Month: Do You Know? FREE Screenings “Black Panther” AMC Theaters
Now Thru Thursday, February 7th
Various Locations Around The Country
http://www.weticketit.com/blackpanther
-0-
SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”
Lost at Sea: The Explorations of Dr. Robert Ballard
The Battleship Iowa Museum
250 South Harbor Boulevard
Los Angeles
877 446 9261
PacificBattleship.com
Aboard the historic Battleship Iowa the exhibition “LOST AT SEA: THE EXPLORATIONS OF DR. ROBERT BALLARD.” Dr. Ballard is known for his discovery of the final resting place of RMS Titanic. This exhibition is made possible by AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles.
Tickets prices for this unique exhibition start at ten-dollars.
-0-
SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”
Tire Rack Street Survival
California Speedway
9300 Cherry Avenue
Fontana
http://www.streetsurvival.org
-0-
SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”
Free!
The Broad
221 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles
http://www.thebroad.org
-0-
SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”
The Porsche Effect
Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
http://www.petersen.org
“The Porsche Effect” explores the history and significance behind the brand’s distinctive design, engineering, advertising, partnerships, and its enviable record of racing triumphs. The exhibit encompasses five thematic sections.
-0-
SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”
Legends of Los Angeles
Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
http://www.petersen.org
Using a display of 11 race cars constructed in and around Los Angeles by renowned designers and engineers such as Fred Offenhauser, Harry Miller, Frank Kurtis and Max Balchowsky, along with artifacts and a dramatic 180-degree panoramic video, “Legends of Los Angeles” explores the stories of the region’s racing cars, builders and tracks. Visitors will learn that, while they may associate other places more directly with car racing, Southern California’s broad role in the sport is perhaps the most consequential of any locale in the world.
-0-
SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”
Closing Sunday, February 10th, 2019
The Roots of Monozukuri: Creative Spirit in Japanese Automaking
Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
http://www.petersen.org
For 60 years, Japanese cars have had a presence in the United States, having begun to challenge domestic market dominance in the 1970s. No American exhibit has adequately explored the associated synthesis of Eastern and Western automobile manufacturing philosophies and methods. Monozukuri (pronounced moh-noh ZOO-koo-ree) — interpreted as “the art, science, and craft of making things” — is a recently conceived but critical concept that explains these phenomena.
Carefully selected sets of automobiles, illuminate key aspects of Monozukuri, including creative engineering, craftsmanship, efficiency, endurance, and utility.
You will leave this exhibition with a deeper understanding of how the Japanese automotive industry became a force to be reckoned with, and why Japanese cars are now essential to American life.
-0-
SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”
Closing Sunday, February 10th, 2019
Fine Tuning: Japanese / American Customs
Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
http://www.petersen.org
Fine Tuning: Japanese/American Customs explores multiple facets of the interchange between Japanese and American car tuning and customization. Japanese tuning (both in Japan and as a transpacific phenomenon) is unprecedented in other parts of the world.
Through the display of seven visually impressive representative vehicles, we witness a uniquely Japanese vernacular within a growing demographic of automotive enthusiasts.
-0-
SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”
Custom Revolution : Avant Garde & Influential Custom Motorcycles
Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
http://www.petersen.org
Custom Revolution gathers the most avant-garde and influential custom motorcycles from independent builders around the world. These young mavericks push the creative edges of motorcycle design, using both new and old engines, new and old chassis ideas, and truly innovative styling.
It’s a whole new scene, led by globally connected, internet savvy designer and builders, whose work has grown beyond the “show” circuit to dramatically influence the current generation of factory-built machines.
-0-0-0-
HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:
PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide at least one minute of broadcast quality video or at least six broadcast quality images or photos that illustrate your event with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.
Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: https://ktla.com/community
-0-0-0-