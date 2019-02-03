Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, February 3rd, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Sunday! Okay! It's raining! No problem! There are all kinds of interesting indoor activities on the Sunday "Gayle on the Go!" list -- AND SOME OF THE EVENTS ON THIS LIST ARE...FREE!!!

Take a look! Enjoy! Stay dry!

The Annual Museums Free For All Day

Various Locations

http://www.socalmuseums.org/free-for-all

Free!

Los Angeles Freedom Rally, 1963

California African American Museum

600 State Drive, Exposition Park

Los Angeles

caamuseum.org

Free Today, Sunday!

Valley Relics Museum

7900 Balboa Boulevard

Van Nuys

818 616 4083

http://www.valleyrelicsmuseum.org

Reserve Free Tickets!

Ai Weiwei: Life Cycle

Marciano Art Foundation

4357 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

Marcianoartfoundation.org

Reserve Free Tickets!

Yayoi Kusama: With All My Love For The Tulips, I Pray Forever, 2011

Marciano Art Foundation

4357 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

Marcianoartfoundation.org

Family Art Day

University Art Museum

Cal State Long Beach

1250 Bellflower Boulevard

Long Beach

http://www.eventbrite.com

PhotoLA

Barker Hangar

Santa Monica

http://www.photola.com

Circus Vargas

877 GOTFUN-1

http://www.circusvargas.com

Black History Month: Do You Know? FREE Screenings “Black Panther” AMC Theaters

Now Thru Thursday, February 7th

Various Locations Around The Country

http://www.weticketit.com/blackpanther

Lost at Sea: The Explorations of Dr. Robert Ballard

The Battleship Iowa Museum

250 South Harbor Boulevard

Los Angeles

877 446 9261

PacificBattleship.com

Aboard the historic Battleship Iowa the exhibition “LOST AT SEA: THE EXPLORATIONS OF DR. ROBERT BALLARD.” Dr. Ballard is known for his discovery of the final resting place of RMS Titanic. This exhibition is made possible by AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles.

Tickets prices for this unique exhibition start at ten-dollars.

Tire Rack Street Survival

California Speedway

9300 Cherry Avenue

Fontana

http://www.streetsurvival.org

Free!

The Broad

221 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

http://www.thebroad.org

The Porsche Effect

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

“The Porsche Effect” explores the history and significance behind the brand’s distinctive design, engineering, advertising, partnerships, and its enviable record of racing triumphs. The exhibit encompasses five thematic sections.

Legends of Los Angeles

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

Using a display of 11 race cars constructed in and around Los Angeles by renowned designers and engineers such as Fred Offenhauser, Harry Miller, Frank Kurtis and Max Balchowsky, along with artifacts and a dramatic 180-degree panoramic video, “Legends of Los Angeles” explores the stories of the region’s racing cars, builders and tracks. Visitors will learn that, while they may associate other places more directly with car racing, Southern California’s broad role in the sport is perhaps the most consequential of any locale in the world.

Closing Sunday, February 10th, 2019

The Roots of Monozukuri: Creative Spirit in Japanese Automaking

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

For 60 years, Japanese cars have had a presence in the United States, having begun to challenge domestic market dominance in the 1970s. No American exhibit has adequately explored the associated synthesis of Eastern and Western automobile manufacturing philosophies and methods. Monozukuri (pronounced moh-noh ZOO-koo-ree) — interpreted as “the art, science, and craft of making things” — is a recently conceived but critical concept that explains these phenomena.

Carefully selected sets of automobiles, illuminate key aspects of Monozukuri, including creative engineering, craftsmanship, efficiency, endurance, and utility.

You will leave this exhibition with a deeper understanding of how the Japanese automotive industry became a force to be reckoned with, and why Japanese cars are now essential to American life.

Closing Sunday, February 10th, 2019

Fine Tuning: Japanese / American Customs

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

Fine Tuning: Japanese/American Customs explores multiple facets of the interchange between Japanese and American car tuning and customization. Japanese tuning (both in Japan and as a transpacific phenomenon) is unprecedented in other parts of the world.

Through the display of seven visually impressive representative vehicles, we witness a uniquely Japanese vernacular within a growing demographic of automotive enthusiasts.

Custom Revolution : Avant Garde & Influential Custom Motorcycles

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

Custom Revolution gathers the most avant-garde and influential custom motorcycles from independent builders around the world. These young mavericks push the creative edges of motorcycle design, using both new and old engines, new and old chassis ideas, and truly innovative styling.

It’s a whole new scene, led by globally connected, internet savvy designer and builders, whose work has grown beyond the “show” circuit to dramatically influence the current generation of factory-built machines.

