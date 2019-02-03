Temperatures, Inadequate Clothing Likely Contributed to College Student’s Death in Vermont: Police

The Burlington Police Department says sub-zero temperatures and inadequate clothing likely contributed to the death of a 19-year-old University of Vermont first-year student found lying in a parking lot.

Police say Connor Gage, of Little Falls, New York, was found just before 11 a.m. Saturday behind a Burlington business.

Emergency crews unsuccessfully attempted to revive him.

In a Sunday letter, the university offered its condolences to Gage’s family.

Police say it appears Gage was walking through a parking lot during the early morning hours Saturday when he stopped by a fence.

The temperature at the time was between minus 1 and minus 4.

Police are continuing to investigate Gage’s condition and his whereabouts prior to his death, but there are no indications of foul play.

