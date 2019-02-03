Utility Companies Work to Restore Power to Thousands Across L.A. on Super Bowl Sunday

This weekend brought the heaviest rainfall of the season, which caused caused flash floods, mud and debris flows, and toppled trees.

The weather also knocked out electricity to thousands across Los Angeles — a major cause for concern on Super Bowl Sunday with the Rams in the mix.

Outage maps from Southern California Edison and LADWP show sporadic neighborhoods affected across the city.

LADWP said as of 6 a.m., there were 8,700 customers without power.

KTLA has reached out to SoCal Edison for a number of how many customers are affected, but have not yet heard back.

You can report an outage or check the map for SoCal Edison here.

Check LADWP here.