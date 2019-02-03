× What Time Does the Super Bowl Start?

Super Bowl LIII will be played between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The Super Bowl will start at 3:30 p.m. PST.

The Rams advanced to the Super Bowl following a thrilling, 26-23 overtime win against the New Orleans Saints. It marks the franchise’s fourth trip to the Super Bowl and its first since the 2001 season when it lost to the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVI.

The Patriots are making their third straight Super Bowl appearance. They defeated the Atlanta Falcons two years ago in Super Bowl LI, but fell to the Philadelphia Eagles last year. They defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 37-31, in overtime of the AFC championship game to play in the Super Bowl this year.

The game marks Tom Brady’s ninth Super Bowl appearance. The Patriots quarterback has led the franchise to five Super Bowl wins during his 19-year career in New England.

