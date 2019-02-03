× Wife of O.C. Man Imprisoned in Vietnam Invited to State of the Union

She hardly sleeps and when she does, her children often lie near her, fearing someone “could take them away — or take me away.”

Helen Nguyen is the wife of Michael Phuong Minh Nguyen, an Orange County resident who has been imprisoned in Vietnam since July. He was arrested while touring the country and is under investigation for “actions” to overthrow the government.

But Nguyen said her husband is an “ordinary man,” the main caretaker of their four daughters who cooks for them daily and drives them everywhere. She has tried to ease her children’s fear, she said, while longing for a way to show them and the world that their father is not forgotten.

She will get her chance Tuesday when she attends President Trump’s State of the Union speech in Washington as a guest of Rep. Katie Porter, a Democrat newly elected to California’s 45th Congressional District. And the timing couldn’t be better.

