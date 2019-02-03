Witnesses Sought in Fatal City of Industry Collision

Investigators are seeking witnesses after a car struck and killed a man in City of Industry on Saturday night.

Daniel R. Estrada, 39, of Valinda died in the 9:25 p.m. collision along Echelon Avenue, just south of Pocono Street, Officer F. Larez of the California Highway Patrol’s Baldwin Park-area office said in a written statement.

He was walking east across Echelon Avenue when he was struck by a southbound 2010 Subaru Impreza being driven by a 23-year-old La Puente man, according to the officer.

“(The driver) was unable to avoid Mr. Estrada and subsequently collided with Mr. Estrada,” Larez said.

Paramedics took the badly injured man to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, Larez said. The investigation is ongoing.

“The CHP is currently looking for witnesses who may have witnesses this incident… or has information pertaining to this collision,” Larez said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the CHP’s Baldwin Park-area office at 626-384-1164.

34.035256 -117.934693