× 2,000 Migrants Expected at Mexican Town Along Texas Border

The Mexican border town of Piedras Negras was expecting the arrival of 2,000 Central American migrants on Monday, according to Guatemalan Consul Tekandi Paniagua in Del Rio, Texas.

The city is on the Rio Grande river, across from Eagle Pass, Texas.

The migrants — of whom about 1,300 are from Honduras, 200 are from Guatemala and 400-500 are from El Salvador — were being transported by state authorities from Saltillo, Mexico to Piedras Negras, according to Paniagua.

Authorities gave the migrants access to 50 buses. Half of the fleet had arrived in the Mexican border city by Monday evening, Paniagua said.

Piedras Negras authorities have been making arrangements for days in anticipation of the migrants.

Paniagua said “everything is under control.” When asked about the intentions of the migrants to request asylum, Paniagua said their first priority is to get them settled in “humane conditions.”