21 Savage Being Wrongly Held by U.S. Immigration, His Lawyers Say



Attorneys for Grammy-nominated rapper 21 Savage say he’s being wrongly held by federal immigration authorities.

Law firm Kuck Baxter Immigration released a statement Monday saying U.S. officials have known about his immigration status since at least 2017 when he sought a new visa that is pending.

U.S. Customs and Immigration officials said the artist, whose given name is Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested in a targeted operation in the Atlanta area because of a felony conviction and put in deportation proceedings.

Fulton County prosecutors said Abraham-Joseph’s case is sealed and no information can be provided.

Officials say Abraham-Joseph is a British citizen brought to the U.S. as a 12-year-old who overstayed his visa.

Abraham-Joseph’s lawyers say he is not a flight risk, which would be the only justification for holding him.

