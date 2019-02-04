$50,000 Reward Offered for Information in Fatal Shooting of Man at Sylmar Party

A $50,000 reward has been offered for information related to the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man who tried to intervene in a fight during a Sylmar party last September.

Pedro “Peter” Hernandez was at a house party in the 14500 block of Tyler Street about 1 a.m. on Sept. 2 when I fight broke out, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Rich Moakley said during a news conference Monday.

Hernandez tried to intervene or tried to stop the fight when numerous gunshots rang out without warning from several directions and Hernandez was shot. He was taken to a hospital where he died, Moakley said.

Investigators have interviewed numerous witnesses, but none have been cooperative. Moakley said that more than 100 people were at the party and it is “obvious” that partygoers know the identity of the assailants, but have been reluctant to come forward. He added that it has been “very difficult” to investigate the crime. LAPD officials have not identified any suspects in the case.

Hernandez was not involved in any gang, but police believe that uninvited gang members might have been at the party. Police found evidence of at least two different caliber weapons at the scene.

Though some partygoers suffered smaller injuries, no one else was struck by gunfire during the September incident.

Juliana Jimenez, Hernandez’s sister, pleaded for justice in her brother’s death.

“We want answers,” she said in Spanish. “Nothing is going to make Peter come back to our family, but he deserves justice and so do we.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call LAPD at 818-374-1938 or 818 374-1943.