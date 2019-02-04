Army Conducting Training in L.A., Long Beach

Residents of the greater Los Angeles and Long Beach areas are being warned to expect some unusual sights and sounds as U.S. Army special operations teams conducts training exercises this week, officials said.

The training began Monday and is scheduled to continue through Friday, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a written statement.

“Residents may hear sounds associated with the training, including aircraft and weapon simulations,” the statement said. “Citizens in close proximity to the areas where the training will take place will be notified prior to the training.”

The Army is coordinating its activities with local, county and state officials, as well as private property owners, officials said.

The greater Los Angeles area provides soldiers with training in urban locations similar to those they may see while deploying overseas, officials added.

“There is no replacement for realistic training,” the statement said. “The training is essential to ensure service members are fully trained and prepared to defend our nation overseas.”

Police said the Army appreciates the cooperation of local residents and businesses and apologizes for any possible disturbances caused by the training.