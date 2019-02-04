Video Captures Dog Scaring Off Porch Pirate Who Grabbed Package From Utah Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A family in Ogden, Utah, is thanking their dog for foiling a porch pirate recently, according to KTLA sister station KSTU in Salt Lake City

Zero is a 9-year-old black lab. He’s a ball-loving, good boy and just a bit of a scaredy cat.

“Just a lab that’s scared of everyone and everything,” Zero’s owner, Whitney Cahoon, told KSTU. “I mean dusters, plastic bags, the cats… he’s terrified of the cats.”

But when porch pirates targeted their house in Ogden — the canine went from Zero to a hero.

A doorbell camera caught the entire incident. A man can be seen running up to their porch and grabbing a package. Seconds later, Zero bolts from the house towards the thief. The thief had a getaway car waiting, he got in the car but threw the package back out onto the road.

“I just kind of yelled, ‘Get ‘em Zero! Get ‘em!” Cahoon said. “He just went for it, it was awesome!”

Porch pirates have been a common occurrence in the neighborhood, according to Cahoon.

“People have been trying to steal packages, they’ve caught them on camera, but never here,” she said. “We’re on a pretty busy street, I didn’t think that anybody would ever dare attempt that.”

So what was in the package? A $4-dimmer switch from Ikea.