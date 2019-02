Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Glendale to see KINETIC ENERGY: ART THAT WON’T SIT STILL at the Museum of Neon Art in Glendale.

KINETIC ENERGY: ART THAT WON’T STILL

Museum of Neon Art

216 South Brand Boulevard

Glendale, CA 91204

(818)696-2149