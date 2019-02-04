Lunar New Year begins February 5th, kicking off the Year of the Golden Pig which signifies fortune and luck. To celebrate the new year, Chef Shirley Chung of Ms Chi Cafe joined us live with special menu items to celebrate Lunar New Year along with other popular dishes on her menu. Ms Chi Café is located in Culver City. For more info, you can go to her website or you can follow them on social media.
Lunar New Year Menu With Chef Shirley Chung of Ms Chi Cafe
-
Total Lunar Eclipse, Supermoon to Provide Celestial Show on Sunday
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, February 2nd, 2019
-
Flu Shot Likely More Effective in Children Than Nasal Vaccine, Study Shows
-
Celebrating Australia Day With Chef Curtis Stone and G’Day USA
-
China’s Lunar Probe Sheds Light on the Far Side of the Moon
-
-
‘The Dash Diet Mediterranean Solution’ With Dietitian and Author Marla Heller
-
‘Monday Resolutions’: Experts Offer Different Approach to Traditional New Year’s Health Goals
-
Thanksgiving Desserts With Braise & Crumble Cafe in Pasadena
-
Role in ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Became Penny Marshall’s Springboard to Historic Career
-
Sweet & Savory Dishes for Your Holiday Table With Chef Kanae Houston
-
-
Penny Marshall, Who Starred in ‘Laverne and Shirley’ and Directed ‘Big,’ Dies at 75
-
Chef Kyle Johnson Shares NYE Dinner Menu at Bourbon Steak Los Angeles
-
SoCal Catches a Glimpse of Total Lunar Eclipse, Rare Super Blood Wolf Moon on Sunday Evening