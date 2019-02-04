Lunar New Year Menu With Chef Shirley Chung of Ms Chi Cafe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lunar New Year begins February 5th, kicking off the Year of the Golden Pig which signifies fortune and luck. To celebrate the new year, Chef Shirley Chung of Ms Chi Cafe joined us live with special menu items to celebrate Lunar New Year along with other popular dishes on her menu. Ms Chi Café is located in Culver City. For more info, you can go to her website or you can follow them on social media.