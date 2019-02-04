Man Sought After Exposing Himself to 88-Year-Old Woman in Redlands

Police in Redlands are looking for a man who went into an 88-year-old woman’s home and exposed himself to her on Saturday, officials said.

The crime took place about 12:30 p.m. at the Mission Commons retirement community, 10 Terracina Blvd., the Redlands Police Department said in a written statement.

The victim was in her room when the man entered carrying a laundry basket containing the victim’s clothing, police said. “The man put the basket down before exposing himself to the victim,” according to the statement. “When the victim told the suspect to get out of her room, he fled on foot.”

Police described the man as white, 30 to 40 years old, of medium build,. He had brown hair with salt-and-pepper highlights and a salt-and-pepper beard. He wore a hooded sweatshirt with a picture of Mickey Mouse on it.

Witnesses reported seeing the man leaving the area in a silver, four-door, early-2000s-model Ford Focus.

Authorities notified other nearby senior living facilities of the incident, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Redlands police at 909-798-7681, ext. 1.