Man Sought in Attack, Robbery of Clerk at Pasadena Clothing Store

Police are asking the public’s help in finding a man they say punched a Pasadena clothing store clerk and helped himself to money from the cash register last week.

The crime took place just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Tillys, at Foothill Boulevard and Sierra Madre Villa Avenue, Pasadena Police Department Lt. Pete Hettema said.

The robber made a purchase, then made his move when the clerk opened the cash register, the lieutenant said.

He punched the employee and grabbed money from the cash register, fleeing with between $40 and $60, Hettema said. The worker declined to be taken to a hospital.

He was last seen driving off in a white, 1990s-model pickup truck fitted with a tool box in the bed, according to Hettema.

Police described him as a Latino man in his early- to mid-20s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, clean-shaven, of light complexion, wearing a flannel shirt, a black baseball cap and baggie black pants.

Anyone with information can reach Pasadena police at 626-744-4241. Tips ma also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.