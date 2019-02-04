× More Than a Year After Man Is Fatally Shot Outside His Sylmar Home, Authorities Offer $50K for Info in Case

More than a year after a 31-year man was fatally shot outside his Sylmar home last January, authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for info in the case.

Gregory Baltazar was at his home with his family in the 13600 block of Simshaw Avenue on Jan. 11, 2018 when there was a knock at the door. Two unidentified males were at the door and they began arguing with Baltazar as he shut the door behind him, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Eloy Navarro said during a news conference. The victim was eventually shot multiple times in the chest and died at the scene.

He would have celebrated his 32nd birthday on Feb. 15 of that year.

Baltazar’s parents asked anyone who has info on the incident to alert detectives.

Please come forward,” Baltazar’s mother, Rosalia Baltazar said during the news conference. “It’s not fair to end the life of a young guy with his whole future ahead of him.”

In a GoFundMe page set up for Baltazar’s family, the victim was described as a young father who was “an amazing barber and a very talented man.”

“I beg for justice for my son,” Rosalia Baltazar said.