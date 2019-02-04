Rain, Snow and Road Closures Continue as More Storms Head to SoCal Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Southern California’s wet weather isn’t finished yet, prompting officials to close Topanga Canyon Bouelvard and several other roads.

Forecasters are calling for two more storms to arrive Monday, dropping between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain on the coasts and valleys, the National Weather Service stated.

Periods of heavy rain are expected with Monday’s storm.

Showers are expected to continue off and on until Wednesday, when drier weather begins to move into the region.

A mudslide Sunday night prompted officials to close Topanga Canyon from Grandview Drive to Pacific Coast Highway.

Topanga Cyn Blvd (Route 27) remains *closed* due to a mud slide. No estimate of opening date/time. https://t.co/ksU3umqVxv — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) February 4, 2019

There was no word on when the roadway would reopen.

Caltrans also tweeted about several other road closures they would be monitoring during the storms.

A construction crew working on Yerba Buena Road Saturday was left without a front-loader after a hole in the street opened up, dropping the vehicle several feet down.

The man working the front-loader was not inside when it crashed through the street.

Temperatures are expected to be below normal early this week leading to plummeting snow levels.

Currently around 5,000 to 6,000 feet, forecasters expect snow between 3,500 to 4,500 feet by Tuesday morning. Snow levels may be as low as 2,500 feet by Wednesday, according to the Weather Service.