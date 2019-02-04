Human Remains Found by Hunters in Apple Valley ID’d as 29-Year-Old Woman Missing for Nearly 4 Years

Human remains found by two hunters in Apple Valley last month were confirmed to be those of a woman who disappeared nearly four years ago after she left home for an appointment, authorities said last week.

Detectives from the Victor Valley Station responded to a remote area northeast of Fairview Valley on Jan. 24 after the hunters made the grim discovery, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

They recovered the remains, which the coroner’s office later determined were those of Krystie Stuart.

Last Friday, sheriff’s personnel canvassed a nearby area and uncovered additional remains; those have also been turned over to the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Division.

The 29-year-old woman was reported missing on March 3, 2015, when she left her Lucerne Valley home for an appointment in Apple Valley, authorities said.

Five days later, Stuart’s unoccupied white Dodge Dakota truck was found in a desert area north of Apple Valley, the release stated.

Her remains were discovered about 2.5 miles from where the pickup was found.

The Sheriff’s Department had conducted three searches by air and ground after Stuart vanished, but failed to uncover anything at the time.

It was not immediately known how Stuart died.

In the immediate aftermath of her disappearance, the Sheriff’s Department said there was nothing indicating foul play was suspected.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call Detective Jason Grantham at 760-248-7655, or a leave a tip anonymously at 1-800-78-CRIME.

34.500831 -117.185876