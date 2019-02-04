× San Diego Launching Bipartisan Plan to Welcome Immigrants

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, a Republican, will announce on Monday a new position in his office to carry out a five-year plan to make the city more welcoming to immigrants.

In stark contrast to the ongoing stalemate at the federal level over immigration and the border, Faulconer will be joined by San Diego City Council President Georgette Gómez, a Democrat, to unveil the plan — a list of 20 recommendations put together over a year through community input and guidance from civic, business, education and nonprofit leaders.

“Immigrants from around the globe help define our city. San Diego has long been a destination for people in search of opportunity, refugees looking to rebuild their lives, and new citizens who are proud to call America home,” Faulconer said. “San Diego’s economy, workforce and future growth are connected to our ability to welcome new Americans into our community.”

To move the plan forward, Faulconer included $70,000 in his midyear budget report to hire an immigrant affairs manager, whose role will be to coordinate existing efforts to serve immigrant and refugee communities and to triage and implement recommendations in the plan.

