Sheriff's Officials Investigating After Child Struck by Car Outside Canyon Country School

Authorities are investigating what caused a motorist to drive onto sidewalk and hit a child outside a Canyon Country elementary school on Monday, officials said.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. outside Golden Oak Community School, at the corner of Golden Valley Road and Via Princessa, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, deputies said.

The child was walking with other kids near the school when he or she was struck, investigators said.

The driver also collided with a traffic pole. Images released by the Sheriff’s Department showed the car involved was a dark-colored Toyota sedan.

It was unclear whether the injured child is a student at Golden Oak.

Detectives are now investigating what caused the motorist to lose control of his vehicle, although drugs and alcohol are not suspected, officials said.

No identifying information was released on the victim or driver.

Anyone with information can contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station traffic investigators at 661-799-5111.