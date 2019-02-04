× Sierra Blizzard Drops so Much Snow That Some Ski Resorts Close

Several ski resorts in the Eastern Sierra and Tahoe closed part or all operations Monday because of a blizzard that dropped as much as 9 feet of snow in the biggest storm system so far this season.

Blizzard conditions with winds up to 50 mph are forecast in both areas through Monday, bringing up to 3 more feet of snow Monday evening and into Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Ski operations at June Mountain in June Lake closed, as did most runs and the Main Lodge at Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes. “We had so much snow it takes a while to safely open the mountain,” spokesman Tim LeRoy said Monday.

Mammoth received almost 7 feet of snow and was expecting another 2.5 feet by Tuesday night. June Mountain already had received 9 feet of snow from the current storm.

Life in a snow globe with about 5-7 feet of new snow since Saturday. And it's still absolutely dumping! pic.twitter.com/pGeAojveiA — MammothMountain (@MammothMountain) February 4, 2019

It's officially a blizzard here in Mammoth with another 7-10" of snow since 6AM. Main Lodge is closed due to blizzard conditions as is June Mountain. Travel is not advised. Current storm total: 58-81" and counting. pic.twitter.com/6dOm5VgH5S — MammothMountain (@MammothMountain) February 4, 2019

This picture was taken by the Conways when they were trying to find Andreas car this afternoon in the Mammoth parking lot A quadruple AR Mammoth sized Sierra snow dump. They are in Powder Heaven. Who needs a car when you have skis? pic.twitter.com/QWMcnQsCeo — Mindy (@MuketyMuk) February 3, 2019

Here we have Tamarack Lodge on Highway 4. This is from viewer Gary Hackworth. This is a full-on classic BIG snow for the Sierra. 5-8 ft. seems safe at this point. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/PHe5kW9mpr — Rob Carlmark (@rcarlmark) February 4, 2019