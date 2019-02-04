× Van Crash, Fuel Leak Prompts Closure of Westbound 210 Freeway in Glendora

A crash on the 210 Freeway in Glendora snarled traffic amid a wet commute Monday morning.

The delays began just before 3 a.m. when someone crashed a van into the center divider near Grand Avenue on the westbound side of the freeway, California Highway Patrol Officer Polizzi said.

The driver appeared to have abandoned the van, which was facing sideways and blocking lanes, Polizzi said.

Fuel from the vehicle spilled across the freeway, prompting officials to issue a Sig Alert for the closure of all westbound lanes beginning at 3:15 a.m., the CHP’s traffic incident log stated.

The number three and four lanes were reopened about 6:15 a.m. The carpool, one and two lanes remained closed.

It was unclear when the freeway would completely reopen.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Anna Albaryan contributed to this report.