Video Shows Hit-and-Run Driver Striking Pedestrian in Boyle Heights

Officials released a video on Monday of a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian in Boyle Heights.

The collision happened on Eighth and Lorena streets at around 7:20 a.m. on Jan. 30, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The pedestrian was on a crosswalk when the driver of what appeared to be a 2000 to 2010, four-door Honda Civic turned left from Eighth Street to Lorena Street and struck the victim.

The video, obtained from a surveillance camera from a local business, shows the pedestrian rolling on the hood of the car before landing on the ground.

The driver did not stop to help the victim, who suffered minor injuries and had to take himself to the hospital.

Anyone with information can call LAPD’s Central Traffic Division at 213-833-3713 or contact Detective Juan Campos by calling 213-486-0755 or sending an email to 31480@lapd.online. Calls can be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247) during non-business hours. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.