Auditors Advise Ban on Pepper-Spray at L.A. County Juvenile Detention Facilities

Presenting a report on a rash of pepper-spray use at juvenile detention facilities in Los Angeles County, an internal oversight agency on Tuesday advised the Board of Supervisors to consider restricting or banning the practice.

The supervisors, though alarmed by the county Probation Department’s practices, appeared unwilling to take either step — at least for now.

“As this investigation by the Office of Inspector General reveals, the need for reform, investigation and oversight may never have been as vital as it is now,” said Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, whose concern about pepper-spray use prompted the report.

To that end, the supervisors asked a newly created probation reform committee to hold a public hearing, and the board members delayed a decision on studying potential policy changes until Feb. 19.

