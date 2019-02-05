Bay Area Gets Rare Dusting of Snow

Few things get sunshine-addicted Californians as excited as a little snow.
Bay Area residents were going gaga on social media after they awoke Tuesday to a dusting of powder on nearby hills and mountains.
The National Weather Service in the Bay Area received reports of snowfall as low as 400 feet in the East Bay, and snow has been sticking to the ground at elevations as low as 1,500 feet, said weather service meteorologist Drew Peterson.
There was a dusting of snow atop Twin Peaks in San Francisco early Tuesday morning — but it didn’t stick.
37.774929 -122.419416