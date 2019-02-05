Bay Area Gets Rare Dusting of Snow

Few things get sunshine-addicted Californians as excited as a little snow.

Bay Area residents were going gaga on social media after they awoke Tuesday to a dusting of powder on nearby hills and mountains.

The National Weather Service in the Bay Area received reports of snowfall as low as 400 feet in the East Bay, and snow has been sticking to the ground at elevations as low as 1,500 feet, said weather service meteorologist Drew Peterson.

There was a dusting of snow atop Twin Peaks in San Francisco early Tuesday morning — but it didn’t stick.

WINTER WONDERLAND: @KRON4WTran talks to a truck driver who says conditions on Hwy 17 up in the Sta Cruz Mtns aren't too bad right now, but the snow is starting to come down again! Take a look https://t.co/yKObrBDC6c pic.twitter.com/3WA2HDPZWW — KRON4 News (@kron4news) February 5, 2019

Looks like Mount Tamalpais (elevation 2,572) in Marin County has a little dusting of snow https://t.co/331RZaEoCK pic.twitter.com/5ncB8pdDQ9 — Javier Panzar 🦅 (@jpanzar) February 5, 2019

A low pressure system moving through northern California will bring continued snow showers this morning and into the afternoon over the Sierra Cascade range. Travel over the Sierra is discouraged. #cawx pic.twitter.com/jWANID1rIt — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 5, 2019