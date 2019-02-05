Chatsworth Aquarium Business Owner Charged with Shooting Death of Employee

Prosecutors filed a murder charge Tuesday against a Chatsworth home aquarium business owner accused of fatally shooting one of his employees during an argument on Friday, authorities said.

Brian Vincent Hunt, 49, is charged with murder for the Feb. 1 shooting death of 22-year-old Richard Sanchez, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and coroner’s records.

The killing took place during an argument between the men at Hunt’s home in the 9900 block of Independence Avenue in Chatsworth, District Attorney’s Office spokesman Ricardo Santiago said. Hunt allegedly shot and mortally wounded Sanchez with a revolver.

Hunt pleaded not guilty to the charge during an appearance in Los Angeles County Superior Court Tuesday afternoon, officials said. He was scheduled to return to court on March 15 for a hearing in the case.

If convicted as charged, Hunt could face life in prison. Bail has been set at $2 million, county booking records show.