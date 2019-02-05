Democratic Women Don White by the Dozens for President Trump’s SOTU Address

Congresswomen, dressed in white in tribute to the women’s suffrage movement, pose for a photo as they arrive for the State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Feb 5, 2019. (Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and dozens of women Democrats are wearing white to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.
As Pelosi climbed the dais, they gathered in the aisle of the Democratic side of the House, raising their voices and hands as other members raised their cell phones and recorded the moment. Most women on that side of the House chamber were wearing the color favored by suffragettes and the president’s opponents who want him to see them from the dais.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wore a white caped blazer. A man wore white, too: Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota.
The palpable excitement comes after the November elections sent a record number of women, most of them Democrats, to Congress.
New York Representative (D) Alexandria Octavio-Cortez (center) poses for a picture with other women ahead of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Feb 5, 2019. (Credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Lawmakers attend President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 5, 2019. (Credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 5, 2019. (Credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)