Downed Tree Crushes Parked Car in Palms as SoCal Deals With More Rain

A tree came crashing down on a car in the Palms neighborhood of Los Angeles following several days of rain, and more showers are expected across Southern California Tuesday.

The large tree toppled just after midnight near the intersection of Glendon Avenue and Francis Place.

Video showed the tree landed on top of a white, four-door sedan that was parked on Glendon Avenue.

Both the driver and passenger compartments were completely destroyed.

The downed tree was also blocking the roadway, leaving a large mess for crews to clean up before the street can be reopened.

Meanwhile, the stormy weather Monday prompted temporary closures on both Pacific Coast Highway from Malibu to Ventura County and Topanga Canyon road.

Both of those road closures have been lifted, but Caltrans is monitoring other shut downs Tuesday.

The stormy weather is expected to continue Tuesday.

Forecasters are calling for brief, heavy periods of rain and cold temperatures.

Snow levels are expected to drop to 2,500 feet Tuesday and as low as 2,000 feet overnight, according to the National Weather Service..

Several inches of snow could fall on the I-5 Grapevine and the Tejon Pass Tuesday.

The CHP tweeted Monday that they were expecting snow to be a problem on the Grapevine.

We are expecting heavy snow on the Grapevine tomorrow. Expect delays and be prepared for a possible closure.#operationsnowflake — CHP Fort Tejon (@CHPFortTejon) February 5, 2019

One to two feet of snow will be possible at elevations above 7,000 feet.

Drier weather is expected to return to the region on Wednesday.