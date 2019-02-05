× FEMA Extends Application Deadline for California Wildfire Victims to Apply for Aid to Feb. 15

Federal officials Thursday said residents in Los Angeles, Ventura and Butte counties who suffered damages from the Woolsey, Hill or Camp wildfires have 15 more days to register for aid.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency extended the Jan. 31 deadline to Feb. 15.

Victims of the Los Angeles County and Ventura County fires, which torched more than 100,000 acres and destroyed thousands of structures, may be eligible for grants, rental assistance or help with home repairs.

Residents can apply to receive FEMA aid online or at Disaster Recovery Centers in Malibu and Agoura Hills.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.