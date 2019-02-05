Former L.A. County Children and Family Services Employee Admits to Possessing, Distributing Child Porn

A former employee of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services has admitted to possessing and distributing child pornography and could face up to eight years and four months in prison, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Carlos Enrique Castillo, 55, pleaded no contest Tuesday to five felony counts of distribution of obscene matter and one felony count of possession of more than 600 images of child or youth pornography, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The former L.A. County adoption manager is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 28.

He admitted to the charges against him through an open plea, which means no deal was struck with prosecutors, the DA’s office said in a news release.

While he was still employed with the Department of Children and Family Services, Castillo used his personal computer to send files online containing child porn, according to prosecutors. The crimes took place over a six-month period spanning from October 2017 through March 2018.

Authorities later found videos and images of child porn on Castillo’s computer, prosecutors said.

He initially pleaded not guilty to the same charges in July 2018, according to the Los Angeles Times.