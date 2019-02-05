‘Ghost’ in North Carolina Student’s Apartment Turns Out to Be 30-Year-Old Man Wearing Her Clothes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A college student says she found a man in her closet wearing her clothes.

The University of North Carolina-Greensboro student heard strange noises coming from her closet in her off-campus apartment on Saturday. The student told WFMY-TV she asked who was in there and was told "My name's Drew."

The student, who asked only to be identified as Maddie, opened the door to find the man sitting on the floor in her clothing with a bag full of clothes, shoes and socks. She talked to him for about 10 minutes and texted photos to her boyfriend.

“He tries on my hat. He goes in the bathroom and looks in the mirror and then is like ‘you’re really pretty, can I give you a hug?’ Maddie told KTLA sister station WGHP in Greensboro. “But he never touched me.”

The man left when the boyfriend arrived.

Maddie thinks the man has been in her closet before.

She said she had been experiencing other strange occurrences in the apartment, WGHP reported.

“I’ve been having like pieces of clothes missing. Like shirts and pants,” Maddie told the station.

Items had been disappearing and hand prints were left behind on the bathroom wall.

It wasn’t until Saturday, however, that she uncovered a mystery that she and her roommates thought was a ghost.

Police said they that arrested 30-year-old Andrew Swofford at a nearby gas station. He was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering.

The Tribune Media Wire contributed to this story.