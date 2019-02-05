Harlem Globetrotters Perform Live and Talk About ‘Fan Powered World Tour’

Posted 12:04 PM, February 5, 2019, by , Updated at 12:27PM, February 5, 2019

The Harlem Globetrotters joined us live to perform ahead of their "Fan Powered World Tour," which is making stops in Southern California this month. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 5, 2019.