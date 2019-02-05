The Harlem Globetrotters joined us live to perform ahead of their "Fan Powered World Tour," which is making stops in Southern California this month. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 5, 2019.
Harlem Globetrotters Perform Live and Talk About ‘Fan Powered World Tour’
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, December 1st, 2018
-
Black History Visionaries
-
Black History Month: Do You Know? Val Verde, The Black Palm Springs?
-
On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, 2020 Democratic Hopefuls Uplift Civil Rights and Racial Equality
-
Janet Jackson, Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks Join Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
-
-
Megyn Kelly Reaches Separation Agreement With NBC
-
Powerful Winter Weather Causes 2 Injuries From Flight Turbulence, Cancels Football Game in Dallas
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, January 26th, 2019
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, January 6th, 2019
-
Carol Channing, Star of Broadway’s ‘Hello Dolly,’ Dies at 97
-
-
Mac Miller Died of Accidental Overdose Due to Combination of Drugs and Alcohol
-
Football Fans Try Out the Super Bowl Experience
-
Full Moon, Meteor Shower Make 2018 Winter Solstice Special