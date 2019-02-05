Lancaster Deputies Discover Woman Shot to Death After Responding to Call About 911 Hang-up: Sheriff

Sheriff’s deputies in Lancaster found a woman shot to death after responding to a call about a hung-up 911 call involving a possible gunshot victim early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

A woman who has only been described as a black female in her 20s was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after deputies arrived to a home in 44000 block of Cedar Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. She was pronounced dead at the scene about 2:10 a.m.

Homicide detectives are investigating her death, which the department has said does not appear to be gang-related.

No weapon has been recovered and a suspect description has not been released by sheriff’s deputies. No other details have been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact homicide investigators at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted by contacting 800-222-8477 or visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org.