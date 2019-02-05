Video Shows Valet Thwarting Robbery After Man Violently Yanks Woman to Ground, Drags Her on DTLA Sidewalk: Police

Dramatic surveillance video released by police on Tuesday captured a man yanking a woman violently to the ground and dragging her on a downtown Los Angeles sidewalk during an attempted robbery before a valet came to her aid.

The woman was walking in the area of 11th and Flower streets around 6:30 p.m. when a man ran up behind her and tried to take her purse and cellphone, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told KTLA Tuesday.

He pulled her forcefully to the ground, dragging her a short time before the valet rushed up to confront him, police said.

It appeared the two might fight, but before any punches could be thrown, the suspect fled and ran around the corner, the video showed.

The victim, meanwhile, got up off the ground.

Investigators took a police report for the attempted robbery, Im said.

A suspect description was not immediately provided, however.

In the video’s accompanying text, LAPD had a warning about walking while distracted by a cellphone.

“This person was so distracted with her phone she did not see the suspect run up on her,” police said in the tweet. “She was lucky. Always be aware of your surroundings.”

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.

