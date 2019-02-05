Long Beach Man Sentenced to 16 Years to Life in Prison for Fatally Stabbing Long-Time Girlfriend’s Mother

A Long Beach man was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison for stabbing his long-time girlfriend’s mother in 2016, authorities announced Tuesday.

Luis Antonio Jimenez, 34, was found guilty of second-degree murder on Aug. 31. A jury also found true that he used a knife during the crime, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Jimenez stabbed the victim, Margarita Valdez Castro, 68, 11 times in an apartment while his family waited outside for him in a car, according to evidence presented during the crime. After the slaying, Jimenez went to a school event with his family.

The stabbing was investigated by the Long Beach Police Department.

33.770050 -118.193739