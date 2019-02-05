Man Caught in Calexico Smuggling $1.1M Worth of Meth Stashed in Decorative Rocks: CBP

Border agents in Calexico arrested a Mexicali man caught smuggling nearly 400 pounds of meth that were stashed in decorative rocks, authorities announced Tuesday.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a 66-year-old Mexican citizen entered the port of entry around 6:15 p.m. Friday driving a Freightliner tractor with a trailer containing a shipment of artificial rocks.

A K-9 alerted the officers, who then referred the vehicle for an X-ray scan. CBP said agents searched the shipment when abnormalities were detected and found 120 wrapped packages of meth.

The drugs weighed a total of 395 pounds, estimated to be worth $1.1 million, according to CBP.

Officers arrested the driver on suspicion of narcotic smuggling attempt and transferred him to Homeland Security.

The man was taken to Imperial County Jail, where he’s awaiting arraignment.

Officials did not release his name.