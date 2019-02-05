Monarch Beach Resort Giveaway

Want to get away from it all? Then head to Monarch Beach Resort where you can enjoy Five Diamond luxury plus oceanview dining, rejuvenating spa treatments, oceanfront golf and so much more. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Friday February 8th, Monday February 11th, Tuesday February 12th, Wednesday February 13th or on Valentine’s Day February 14th for your chance to win a one night stay in luxury accommodations at the Monarch Beach Resort including room, valet parking, resort charges, and dinner for two at AVEO Table + Bar, with panoramic Pacific Ocean views. So retreat to TripAdvisor’s #1 Monarch Beach Resort

Already have the code word? You can also enter below:

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151

