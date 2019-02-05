× Person Injured in Chemical Explosion in Lab at UCLA

One person was injured in a chemical explosion and spill inside a lab at UCLA on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The mishap was reported about 2:20 p.m. in a laboratory at the campus in Westwood, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Amy Bastman.

One patients, initially described only as male, was being treated, she said. His condition was unclear.

The explosion involved what was reported to be acetone and possibly other chemicals inside a fume hood, Bastman said. There was no fire when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters were working with UCLA staff to determine the extent of the damage and conduct a cleanup, she added.

No further details were available.