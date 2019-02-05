× Pilot in Yorba Linda Crash Was Flying to See Family, Daughter Says

Authorities on Monday identified the pilot whose plane crashed into a Yorba Linda home, killing four people inside over the weekend, as 75-year-old Antonio Pastini.

Julia Ackley, a Torrance resident and one of Pastini’s daughters, said in a brief interview with The Times that her father was a veteran pilot who regularly flew from Southern California to visit her family from Nevada, where he was a successful restaurant and business owner. Battling back tears as she comforted her child, she said the family is overcome with grief.

Investigators with the National Transportation and Safety Board said Pastini, who was also killed in the crash, was a retired Chicago police officer.

According to records, he previously owned a restaurant, Kim Lee’s Japanese Restaurant and Sushi Bar, in Gardnerville, Nev., south of Carson City. Officials are gathering information about Pastini’s flight experience, medical records and plane maintenance schedules, but records show he carried a commercial pilot’s license.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.