Singer Pink Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Pop star Pink received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Tuesday morning.

Surrounded by hundreds of adoring fans, Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, was the 2,656th person to receive a star on the famous walkway.

The three-time Grammy winning singer-songwriter thanked her family, friends and fans for their support in her endeavors.

“I feel like I’m dreaming and if anyone pinches me, I’m going to punch them in the left eyebrow,” the star joked.

“I thought I could have a hit record, but I never thought in my wildest dreams I could have two decades of this insane fun with a family of people that I love traveling the world with, and experiences that I have with each of you guys out there.”

The 39-year-old singer, who is married to Carey Hart, former professional freestyle motocross competitor, and has two children, in fact has seven hit studio albums, along with several Billboard Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.

She has sold more than 50 million albums and more than 75 million singles, Rana Ghadban, new president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, noted during the star’s introduction.

Pink is nominated for yet another Grammy award and will be heading back to Southern California during her tour in April.

“While you might not be the best that ever did it, you might not be the prettiest or the tallest or the funniest or the most talented… if you’re stubborn and you don’t give up and you work really hard, no one else can ever be you,” Pink said. “Today proves that.”

“Reno 911!” actress and comedian Kerri Kenney-Silver also spoke during the ceremony, calling Pink her “dearest friend.”

Kenney-Silver shared a story of how she first met the pop star, when Pink’s husband went up to her to tell her that she would likely embarrass herself in front of the actress. Pink did, Kenney-Silver, and she, in tune, embarrassed herself back.

“Together we’ve been embarrassing each other across the world for many decades,” Kenney-Silver said.

“She shows up, in the biggest way imaginable,” Kenney-Silver said of Pink. “She’s always more concerned with everyone else than she is about herself.”

Kenney-Silver said that the singer once sent a Pink impersonator to the actress’ birthday party when she was on tour.

“A thoughtful, caring, and once again, embarrassing gesture,” Kenney-Silver said. “It was the best gift I’ve ever been given.”

Ellen also spoke during the ceremony, joking she first thought she was asked to speak about the “color pink” and not the “person Pink,” but she became more excited when she learned she was invited to speak about her friend.

“The world knows Pink as Pink, but I know her as… is it Alissa? Alison? Alecia!”

She further joked that while Pink has many accomplishments, her greatest one is writing the them song to Ellen’s daytime talk show.

“I get to hear her every single day,” Ellen said.

She added that she is “honored” to be Pink’s friend.

“Even though she is a huge international star, she is the most normal, grounded person that you’ll ever meet,” she said.