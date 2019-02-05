Santa Ana Unified School District Employee Accused of Furnishing Marijuana to 14-Year-Old Girl

Police arrested a Santa Ana Unified School District employee on suspicion of furnishing marijuana to a 14-year-old girl in Garden Grove last month, officials said Tuesday.

Julio Lugo Torres, 30, of Garden Grove was arrested following a suspicious encounter with the teen on Jan. 25, Garden Grove Police Department Sgt. Brian Dalton said in a written statement.

Upon learning he worked for the school district, investigators decided to reach out to the public in search of anyone else with information about Torres, Dalton said. Information regarding his specific job within the SAUSD was not available Tuesday.

Torres was driving a white Ford Explorer SUV when he approached the victim and a second female at Fairview Street and Trask Avenue, police said.

After first asking the victims for directions to where he could buy drugs, “Torres then attempted to coerce the victims into his vehicle by providing drugs to them,” Dalton said. “The females declined and fled the location.”

But they managed to take a photo of the man’s SUV and gave it it police, according to Dalton. Officers then tracked Torres down and arrested him.

Torres was initially booked into Orange County Jail, Dalton said.

He was no longer in custody Tuesday, according to booking records. Details regarding his next court appearance were not available.

During the investigation, #GardenGrovePD investigators learned that Torres is employed by the Santa Ana Unified School District. Investigators are asking any additional victims or witnesses to please come forward and contact Inv. Marchand at 714-741-5704. — Garden Grove Police (@GardenGrovePD) February 6, 2019