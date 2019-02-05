Speaker Pelosi’s Awkward Applause During Trump’s States of the Union Makes Headlines

President Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union address Tuesday night, a speech that was, in equal measure, surprisingly bipartisan and deeply divisive — reflective of the deep contradictions that sit at the heart of his presidency.

It was vintage Trump — in all its incongruity, unpredictability, exaggeration and occasional moments of surprising grace.

Part of the SOTU is the reactions from the opposition party. And with Trump in the White House and the 2020 Democratic race already in full swing, it was prime season for reaction shots of Democrats deeply disgruntled about Trump’s pronouncements.

There was the eye roll from New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D). The mouth-twisting dismay from California Sen. Kamala Harris (D). Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s seeming expletive at a Trump claim. And then there was Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s golf clap for Trump — a slapping of hands together that has already become a meme.

For Democrats, these reactions will set off waves of elation. For Republicans, they will be seen as reflections of a party unwilling to ever give the President the benefit of the doubt. For the rest of us, it’s a reminder that a) one speech doesn’t change people’s views and b) the SOTU is one big TV show.

Pelosi gives Trump a standing ovation and nod of approval for his call to end "revenge politics." #SOTU #StateOfTheUnion pic.twitter.com/9X5pDtuhsn — Daniel Lewis (@Daniel_Lewis3) February 6, 2019