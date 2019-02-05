Oscar-Nominated Costumes at FIDM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in downtown Los Angeles to see the “Art of Motion Picture Costume Design” exhibition for the 27th year. See costumes created by all five Academy Award nominees; free to the public.

Representing the past year in cinema, visitors will see more than 100 outstanding costume designs from more than 25 films released in 2018.

All 5 Academy Award Nominees for Costume Design Featured:

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” by Mary Zophres

“Black Panther” by Ruth Carter

“The Favourite” by Sandy Powell

“Mary Poppins Returns” by Sandy Powell

“Mary Queen of Scots” by Alexandra Byrne

The exhibition is free to the public and is open Tuesday, February 5 - Friday, April 12, 2019; visitors’ hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Located on the campus of the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising , FIDM Museum is at 9th Street and Grand Avenue.

This major exhibition is the only one of its kind in the world that pays homage each year to the creativity of the costume designer for film with a museum show of outstanding costumes and Oscar® nominated designs.

Exhibition Information

Opens to Public : Tuesday, February 5 th , through Friday, April 12 th , 2019​

Tuesday, February 5 , through Friday, April 12 , 2019​ Gallery Hours : 10am – 5pm, Tuesday – Saturday. Closed Sunday/Monday

10am – 5pm, Tuesday – Saturday. Closed Sunday/Monday Admission : ​ Free

​ Location: ​ FIDM Museum & Galleries – On the Park, 1stLevel

​FIDM/Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising

​919 S. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90015

(Corner of Grand Avenue & 9th Street)

Parking : Under college building (entrance on 9 th Street) or in surrounding lots

Under college building (entrance on 9 Street) or in surrounding lots Public Information : 213.623.5821, Ext. 2224

About FIDM Museum:

FIDM Museum & Galleries has one of the nation’s finest costume collections of more than 15,000 objects, dating from the 18th century to the present, and yearly presents major exhibitions.

The FIDM Museum & Galleries space is 10,000 square feet. Annually, the Museum plays host to the movie industry by presenting its highly anticipated exhibition, The Art of Motion Picture Costume Design. This exhibition salutes the work of motion picture costume designers from major films, including Academy Award winning and nominated designs.

Past diverse exhibitions have included costumes from the opera, French Fashions, Marimekko and a salute to the 100th Anniversary of The Gamble House. The Museum presented High Style: Betsy Bloomingdale and the Haute Couture in 2009, featuring the FIDM Museum’s permanent collection donated by Mrs. Bloomingdale. The museum also pays tribute each year to Emmy nominated costume designers in the Art of Television Costume Design exhibition. At the entrance to the galleries is the popular Museum Shop, with an online store.

About FIDM:

FIDM (Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising) is an internationally recognized college with 4,200 students and over 70,000 graduates. A private institute for specialized professional education, FIDM is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College & University Commission (WSCUC) and the National Association of Schools of Art and Design (NASAD). FIDM offers degrees in 32 disciplines, among them Fashion and Costume Design and a Master of Business Administration (MBA).

The college is headquartered in downtown Los Angeles, with other campus locations in Orange County, San Diego and San Francisco.

FIDM has filmed extensively with the television show, “Project Runway” and other shows include: “Project Runway: Under the Gunn”, as well as “Design School” an original series on HGTV featuring FIDM Interior Design students. FIDM was frequently featured on MTV’s “The Hills,” starring FIDM student, Lauren Conrad.

Highlights

Some Notable Graduates From FIDM

Monique Lhuillier: Owner/Designer, Monique Lhuillier, Inc.

Owner/Designer, Monique Lhuillier, Inc. Nick Verreos: FIDM Co-Chair of Fashion Design, fashion designer and star of Project Runway

FIDM Co-Chair of Fashion Design, fashion designer and star of Project Runway Trish Summerville: Emmy-nominated Costume Designer whose work includes Westworld andThe Hunger Games: Catching Fire

Emmy-nominated Costume Designer whose work includes Westworld andThe Hunger Games: Catching Fire Mona May: Costume Designer whose films include Clueless and Disney’s Enchanted

Costume Designer whose films include Clueless and Disney’s Enchanted Alix Friedberg: Emmy-winning Costume Designer for Big Little Lies

Emmy-winning Costume Designer for Big Little Lies Marlene Stewart:Costume Designer whose films include The House with the Clock in Its Walls, Ali, and True Lies

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com